Health Minister Filipche, Japan Ambassador Haneda discuss grant for procurement of medical equipment

Skopje, 18 September 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche met Friday with Japanese Ambassador Keiko Haneda, discussing the realization of a grant of medical equipment in several public health institutions.

The grant, which completion is expected in the coming period, will further strengthen the institutions’ capacities, the Ministry of Health said in a press release.

Japan is our big and sincere friend. Let me thank the country for its support over the years in the advancement of the health sector. They have also been with us during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Minister Filipche.