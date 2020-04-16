Health Minister expects up to 2,500 patients in peak of outbreak

Skopje, 16 April 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche expects about 2,000-2,500 people to be infected with the coronavirus during the peak of the outbreak. He urged citizens to be disciplined, to avoid gatherings and abide by the protective measures.

“It is difficult to predict the percentage of infected patients who underwent testing, but it has ranged between 10-20 percent until now. We expect good results following the restrictive measures. This is the second lockdown weekend, the next one will be the third and afterwards we expect to see the results,” Minister Filipche told reporters during an online press conference.

Asked why health workers after often infected, he said they are in the most immediate contact with the patients.

“There are many scenarios for their infection. One is that they are not aware of having a patient, another is that they are sure the patient’s test was negative, then they maybe were infected outside of their working environment etc,” added Filipche.