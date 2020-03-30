Health Minister confirms 26 new coronavirus cases, one casualty

Skopje, 30 March 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche confirmed Monday the 26 new coronavirus cases in the country, 19 of which in Skopje, three in Kumanovo, and one each in Debar, Prilep, Tetovo and Kriva Palanka, bringing the tally to 285.

Minister Filipche also said a 79-year-old patient from Debar has died at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases.

“On a positive note, nine patients have recovered, eight from Debar and one from Skopje, and have been released from the clinic following two negative tests. The other patients showing improvement will be released and sent for home treatment in the coming days after a double testing process,” said Filipche.

He added that the country has sufficient number of testing kits.

“A donation of 20,000 tests is already on the way to the country, along with the tests already at disposal and the 5,000 donated by a domestic private laboratory, which is set to take part in the system of analyzing the tests samples taken from points across the country,” noted Filipche.