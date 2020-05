Skopje, 16 May 2020 (MIA) – In a Facebook post on Saturday, Health Minister Venko Filipche announced that outpatient departments will open in a week in the “8 September” hospital in Skopje. They will start operating normally and all patients, not only COVID-19 patients will receive treatment.

Section of Skopje City General Hospital “8 September” was turned into a ward for treating COVID-19 patients.