Health Minister: 16 hospitals to get modular infectious diseases wards for rapid COVID-19 detection

Skopje, 7 August 2020 (MIA) – Modular infectious diseases wards will be constructed as separate buildings in 16 hospitals throughout North Macedonia to allow the rest of the wards to continue to function uninterrupted. These modular wards are set to become rapid COVID-19 diagnostic centers, Health Minister Venko Filipche told Kanal 5 TV on Thursday.

He noted that activities have been underway for the past two months to prepare the health system for the possible fall coronavirus wave by strengthening the capacities of already existing health facilities.

The Minister underlined that doctors are doing their best to help each COVID-19 patient and explained the intricacy of the mechanical ventilation process.

“Top experts are taking part in [coronavirus] patients treatment. Anesthesiologists have been posted at COVID-19 wards where patients are being put on ventilators, because they know best how to use these machines. Putting intensive care unit patients on ventilators, for whatever reason, is a science in itself. It requires broad knowledge and experience,” Filipche noted.