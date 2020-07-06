HDZ’s Plenkovic: 76 signatures secured to form parliamentary majority

Zagreb, 6 July 2020 (Hina/MIA) – Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) leader Andrej Plenkovic confirmed on Monday that he had the necessary 76 signatures to form a parliamentary majority and added that a new government could be formed very soon.

“That agreement today wasn’t a fixed agreement on the future parliamentary majority but in any case, based on the good cooperation we had in the past four years, I think that that is quite normal. Will exists as far as I am concerned as it does with my colleagues who have confirmed their seats. In any case 76 signatures are guaranteed,” Plenkovic told reporters ahead of a meeting of the party’s leadership.

He said it was logical to first talk with the people his party had cooperated with in the preceding term.

“The good thing is all these talks show that there is a clear will to continue cooperation as it was until now,” he said. He explained that the talks this morning were preliminary consultations about a possible coalition because all those parties have to conduct their own procedures too.

Asked whether he would seek some other partners in order to secure even greater support in the parliament, Plenkovic said that that was yet to be seen. He added that the party’s presidency and national council would analyse yesterday’s parliamentary election results.

“We are going to form the new parliament and the new government as soon as possible and start working for the benefit of citizens,” he said. He believes that there is no time to wait “because Croatia and Zagreb do not have time to wait.”

Asked when exactly the new government would be formed, Plenkovic said it was necessary to wait for the final official results “and then the new government will be formed very quickly.”

In the first round of consultations Prime Minister Plenkovic won the support of national minorities, the Croatian People’s Party (HNS) and Reformists to form the new government.