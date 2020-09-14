Hazardous waste from OHIS ready to be transported out of the country: ministry

Skopje, 14 September 2020 (MIA) – Vinyl chloride, which was stored in the vicinity of the defunct industrial complex OHIS, has been safely put into a new cistern before being transported to Germany, the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning said Monday.

The operation was conducted by CURIUM, a France-based company with years of experience in treating hazardous waste, the Ministry said in a press release adding that all safety protocols were observed throughout the procedure.

Three out of five operations for exporting hazardous waste have been conducted until March 2, 2020, said the Ministry.

So far, of 80, 55 tons of hazardous waste has been exported and reached its destination in Switzerland, where it will be destroyed in an incinerator.

According to the Environment Ministry, the rest has been stored safely and is ready to be transported out of the country in the coming two weeks.