Have face masks, the final coronavirus barrier, become the new business venture for some?

Prilep, 31 July 2020 (MIA) – A protective face mask means a protected everyday life. Whether they’re made of simple cotton, or have intricate patterns or multiple layers, they are a part of life now, especially given the advice we hear from epidemiologists and numerous experts that the main ways of protection against the coronavirus are to wear masks and to maintain distance and hygiene.

But what happens to the offer, to the price of masks, and how controlled is this?

The State Market Inspectorate says that people who call their number – 191, complain about the price hikes and lack of labels.

In North Macedonia there are both certified and uncontrolled mask producers. What happens to the production/retail costs?

Jane Gjoreski, manager of the Comfy Angel face mask production company, explains the process and prices on the local and global market. The company is one of the first ones in the country that have been restructured, obtained machines, and produced certified face masks.

“Comfy Angel is one of the first certified face mask production companies. We have degree 1 and degree 2 certificates, which means we produce two types of masks: protective face masks, and medical grade masks that offer over 90% protection,” Gjoreski tells MIA.

Currently, he says, our weekly production is between 800,000 to a million, regardless of type. 80% of them are sold locally, and the rest is exported to Germany, Austria, and England. When we started the process, they were handmade and they cost 14-16 denars. But, retail prices went down with automatization. The world market price was around 0.28 cents, and wholesale prices went to 0.12 cents, or 8-9 denars. This refers to imported masks. The same concept should be applied everywhere because masks are obligatory. Masks that provide 80-90% protection are made,” Gjoreski says.

They work with some pharmaceutical companies on a local level. The wholesale price is 10-12 denars, depending on the type of mask, and the export price is around 13 denars. The retail price is between 25-35 denars. But as time went on, competition grew, and the prices dropped.

“Right now, the wholesale price on the local market is between 7-10 denars. The market becomes oversaturated with face masks. According to information, retail prices go from 15-20 denars for single-use masks, but sometimes they can cost 35 denars. There’s a big price range, but there shouldn’t be,” Gjoreski continues.

Overall, masks in North Macedonia have been produced locally. There’s supply and demand. Since there are numerous producers, the price goes down, and retail prices should follow.

The pharmacies are the last link in the price chain. Ane Janeska, pharmacists, says that single-use masks cost anywhere from 20-35 denars, even more. Pricier masks which offer higher protection have a price range from 400-500 denars.

But, everyone starts asking themselves: five months into the pandemic, the base product, face masks, still hold a price, despite being legally mandated.

The State Market Inspectorate states that prices couldn’t be changed during the state of emergency, and have been frozen since March 11. Their response to citizens’ complaints that there are no labels is that local producers do provide labels. However, the chain of production is hard to follow, and the most important part is wholesale drugstores – pharmacy. What are the hikes?

Wholesale drugstores also need to be analyzed. They are the breaking link between producers and retail prices. Citizens say the prices are not too bad to avoid causing trouble. Analysts, however, aren’t letting up. They believe face masks should be available to everyone, especially if they’re legally mandated, and represent just about the only thing that protects us from the deadly virus. The state should take care of and protect its citizens’ health. There’s no end in sight for this pandemic.

Elizabeta Mitreska

Translator: Dragana Knežević