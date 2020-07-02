Handball: Kire Lazarov announces retirement

Nantes, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – Macedonian handball player Kire Lazarov, who plays for HBC Nantes, has said he is playing the final season of his career.

“I have a contract for one more year and I think it will be the end. It just doesn’t make sense any more,” Lazarov, who is also the captain of the Macedonia national handball team, told the Croatian newspaper Vechernji List.

He said he will remain in sports coaching teams.

Lazarov stressed he will still be at the disposal of the Macedonian handball team.

“Since I already play for HBC Nantes, I might as well play for the national team too,” he said.