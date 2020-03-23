0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderEconomy

Hand sanitizers, face masks, gloves exempt from import duty

The Economy Ministry and Customs Administration have proposed to the government to exempt from import duty raw materials for procession of medical supplies, as well as hand sanitizers, face masts, gloves, safety glasses, etc, Customs Administration director Gjoko Tanasoski said Monday at a joint press conference with Transport and Communications Minister Goran Sugareski.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 23 March 2020 15:37
