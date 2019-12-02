Hamilton dominates to top triumphant F1 season with Abu Dhabi win

Abu Dhabi, 2 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – World champion Lewis Hamilton coasted to victory from pole position at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to end a triumphant Formula One season in style.

The Mercedes driver took the chequered flag at the 5.554-kilometre Yas Marina circuit to clinch the season-ending race more than 16 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

“Honestly I’m proud, definitely, but just super grateful for this incredible team, to all at Mercedes who have continued to push this year,” Hamilton said.

“Who would have thought at the end of the year we’d have this strength in the race.

“Even though we had the championship won, I just really wanted to keep my head down and try to see if we could learn and if we could extend and extract more from this beautiful car, it’s a piece of art.”

Charles Leclerc finished third and stayed there despite Ferrari being referred to stewards over a fuel data irregularity. The team was fined 50,000 euros (55,000 dollars) but there was no other penalty.

Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas was fourth after starting last following an engine change.

In his 250th grand prix, Hamilton, who had already wrapped up a sixth F1 title, ends the 2019 F1 season with 11 victories and takes his career wins to 84, now just seven short of Michael Schumacher’s record of 91.

It was a record-extending fifth victory in Abu Dhabi for the 34-year-old Briton whose total for the season of 413 points beats his own record from last year of 408, while Mercedes have made it six wins in a row at the circuit.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel meanwhile managed to get past Red Bull’s Alexander Albon on the penultimate lap for fifth, while Albon was followed by Sergio Perez in a Racing Point, Lando Norris in a McLaren, Daniil Kvyat in a Toro Rosso and Carlos Sainz in a McLaren.

Nico Huelkenberg, in possibly his last F1 race after being released by Renault, was out of the points in 12th place, one behind the Renault of Daniel Ricciardo.

The race was largely uneventful after Hamilton dominated from pole position and was never out of the leading position even with a pit stop for a change from medium to hard tyres around the halfway mark.

Leclerc, third on the grid, managed to get past Verstappen shortly after the start, but Ferrari opted for a two-stop strategy for both their drivers while their main rivals made one stop.

The final standings see Bottas second on 326 points, followed by Verstappen (278), Leclerc (264), Vettel (240) and Sainz (96).

“To be P3 in the championship was a nice ending,” Verstappen said.

“We are all working hard, but good to take some time off and be with family and friends and come back stronger next year.”

Leclerc said of his debut season with Ferrari: “I’m extremely happy about this year. I’ve learned a huge amount thanks to Seb (Vettel).

“It’s been a great year, a realization of the dream since I was child to be with Ferrari and in Formula One and it’s up to me to get better and give them the success they deserve.”

Vettel meanwhile told reporters: “We didn’t have the year we were hoping for, full stop.

“The reasons are clear, the lessons are clear and it’s up to us to take them on board. As a team we must perform stronger, and as a individual I can do better – it wasn’t a great year from my side.

“I don’t think it was as bad as it looks as there were many small things…But I know that I can do better and that’s for sure the target for next year and hopefully we get a stronger package to fight at the front with Mercedes and Red Bull.”