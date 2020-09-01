Hamas: Ceasefire with Israel agreed thanks to Qatari intervention

The Palestinian militant group Hamas announced a fresh ceasefire with Israel late on Monday after negotiations mediated by Qatar.

The office of Yehya al-Sinwar, the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, said the two sides had agreed to a de-escalation and a “stop to the Zionist aggression against our people.”

There was no confirmation from the Israeli side.

Palestinian media reported that Qatari negotiator Mohammed al-Emadi had been travelling regularly between the two sides recently, trying to negotiate the ceasefire. Egyptian officials were also involved in the talks.

Al-Sinwar’s statement said that the ceasefire was contingent upon the start of multiple projects in the Gaza Strip that would improve life for residents there and help minimize some of the problems caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Militant Palestinians had initially ended attacks directed at Israel after the virus’ outbreak. But, after a few months, they ticked up again, accompanied by Palestinians sending balloons laden with explosives or burning materials across the border in hopes of setting Israeli homes, businesses and crops ablaze.

Those attacks prompted Israel retaliation against Hamas targets. It also imposed limits on the Strip, including on the import of fuel. Additionally, it cut off access to Gaza’s fishing zones.

Israel has enforced a blockade on the Strip since 2007, joined later by Egypt. Both argue that the limits on imports is for security reasons. It means the Strip’s 2 million residents suffer poor living conditions.

Hamas is considered to be a terrorist organization by Israel, the European Union and the United States.