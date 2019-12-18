EuropeEurope.PortalSvet.Slajder

Half million evacuated in Moscow in three weeks due to bomb threats

Almost half a million people have been evacuated from buildings in Moscow over the past three weeks because of bomb threats, the Russian news agency Interfax reported on Wednesday.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 18 December 2019 12:39

Moscow, 18 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) –

More than 3,500 buildings, including schools, metro stations, courts and airports, have been temporarily evacuated since the wave of bomb threats began on November 28, the news agency said.

No actual bomb at any of the sites has been reported.

Moscow has experienced several waves of bomb threats in recent years. Russian authorities previously traced a number of such calls to sources outside the country, including in neighbouring Ukraine.

