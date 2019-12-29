‘Gutted’ Andy Murray to miss Australian Open due to injury

Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray has announced that he will miss next month’s major tennis tournament, the Australian Open, due to a pelvic injury.

“We’re sad to report that five-time finalist @andy_murray will not be playing in Australia in 2020 – can’t wait to see you back here in 2021, Andy!” the Australian Open organizers said in a tweet on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Scot sustained the injury playing for Britain in last month’s Davis Cup.

“I’ve worked so hard to get myself into a situation where I can play at the top level and I’m gutted I’m not going to be able to play in Australia in January,” Murray said in a statement.

“After the AO this year, when I wasn’t sure whether I’d be able to play again, I was excited about coming back to Australia and giving my best, and that makes this even more disappointing for me.”

Murray will also miss the ATP Cup, which kicks off on January 3 and takes place across three Australian cities over 10 days. Before Murray forfeited, nine of the world’s top 10 tennis players were confirmed to compete.

The Australian Open starts eight days later in Melbourne, with players competing for a record 71 million dollars (49 million US dollars).

“I know how excited Andy was about coming back to compete in Australia in January, and how disappointed he is not to make it for 2020,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.

“Andy’s last match at the Australian Open was a five-set roller coaster that none of us who witnessed it will ever forget.”

The Australian Open starts on January 20 and ends with the men’s final on February 2.