Guterres: No coronavirus aid for “outdated, polluting” industries

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for economic assistance given during the coronavirus crisis to be tied to climate action and environmental protection.

“As we spend trillions to recover from Covid-19, we must deliver new jobs and businesses through a clean, green transition,” Guterres says at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, referring to the potentially deadly respiratory disease caused by the virus.

“Where taxpayers’ money is used to rescue businesses, it must be creating green jobs and sustainable and inclusive growth,” he adds. “It must not be bailing out outdated, polluting, carbon-intensive industries.”

The coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity to steer the world onto “a path that tackles climate change, protects the environment, reverses biodiversity loss and ensures the long-term health and security of humankind,” he says.