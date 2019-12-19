Gunman ‘neutralized’ after opening fire at Russia’s FSB headquarters

Moscow, 19 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – A gunman opened fire on Thursday at the headquarters of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor to the Soviet KGB, state media reported.

The unidentified shooter was later “neutralized,” the FSB said in a statement carried by state news agency TASS. It was unclear whether the gunman had been killed or detained.

Two FSB employees were severely wounded in the incident, state media reported, citing Russia’s Health Ministry.

Several media outlets reported that at least one person was killed. The shooter was reported to have used a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

In video posted online, crowds of people could be seen fleeing the central Lubyanka Square, where the building is located, amid sounds of gunfire.

State media reported that all civilian traffic was being diverted from the area. Authorities have opened a criminal case on a charge of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

The incident occurred on the eve of a holiday for employees of state security agencies, including the Federal Security Service.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was reportedly attending a concert in honour of the holiday around the time that the incident occurred.

Since the beginning of this year, Russian authorities have “prevented 33 terrorist attacks,” Putin said in a speech at the concert, TASS reported.

Putin has been informed of Thursday’s incident, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments carried by state media.

Earlier in the day, Putin conducted his annual year-end press conference at another location in Moscow. Nearly 2,000 reporters from around the world were accredited for the event.