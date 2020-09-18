Guatemalan president contracts coronavirus

Mexico City, 18 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has been infected with the coronavirus, the government said on Friday.

“I feel like a train had passed over me,” the 64-year-old, who is a doctor by profession, told Radio Sonora.

He nevertheless said he was feeling well. The government said he would continue working while taking measures to protect his health.

Giammattei also suffers from multiple sclerosis. He told the broadcaster Emisoras Unidas that he was having “relative rest” and used a wheelchair to move around.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his Honduran counterpart Juan Orlando Hernandez earlier announced their recoveries from the virus.

One of the first Latin American countries to adopt restrictions to stem the pandemic, Guatemala has recorded more than 83,600 coronavirus infections and over 3,000 deaths so far.

The government started reactivating the economy on July 27. It has announced the reopening of the country’s land, air and maritime borders starting on Friday.

Only Guatemalan citizens, residents and foreign diplomats had been allowed to enter the country until now.