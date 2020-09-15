Grubi-Tiganj: Croatia supports North Macedonia’s EU accession

Skopje, 15 September 2020 (MIA) – First Deputy PM and Minister of Political System and Community Relations Artan Grubi met Tuesday with Croatian Ambassador Nives Tiganj, who reaffirmed her country’s support in all stages of the reform process and EU accession negotiations.

Ambassador Tiganj said Croatia would continue to actively support North Macedonia in its Euro-integration process, ahead of the start of Union accession talks, Grubi’s Office said in a press release.

Grubi thanked Tiganj for Croatia’s support to North Macedonia’s democratic and Euro-Atlantic processes, highlighting fight against corruption and organized crime as top priority and prerequisite for institutional credibility, economic development, and European integration.

Interlocutors agreed that the country’s progress requires responsibility by all stakeholders so that the country positions itself better in the EU accession negotiations, reads the press release.