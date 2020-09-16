Grubi, Tahiri discuss North Macedonia-Kosovo motorway and border crossings

Skopje, 16 September 2020 (MIA) – First Deputy PM and Minister for Political System and Community Relations Artan Grubi met Wednesday with Kosovo counterpart Besnik Tahiri, saying there are no open issues between the two countries.

“We discussed on bilateral transfer of experiences with regards to the EU and NATO integration, and the COVID-19 pandemic. I personally favor the opening of border upon the model of Albania and Kosovo, which borders never closed and the virus transmission is minimal, while benefits for the countries’ economies have been enormous,” said Deputy PM Grubi after the meeting.

Therefore, he added, we have to liberalize borders with all neighbors so that economies can function freely and efficiently.

Tahiri said the meeting tackled the issue of the secretariat that the Pristina government wants to establish upon the model of North Macedonia, the motorway that is set to be constructed and COVID-19.

“The motorway section in Kosovo is already complete and I hope that North Macedonia will soon start to work on its section so that both sides connect even better and enjoy enhanced economic cooperation,” said Tahiri.