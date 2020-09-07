Grubi-Holstein: North Macedonia prepared to start EU accession talks

Skopje, 7 September 2020 (MIA) – First Deputy PM Artan Grubi met Monday with German Ambassador Anke Holstein, who highlighted the importance of the Government’s management of crises, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Holstein said Berlin continues to support North Macedonia on its Euro-integration path and implementation of reforms towards meeting this objective, including the opening of EU accession negotiations, Grubi’s Office said in a press release.

Deputy PM Grubi thanked Ambassador Holstein for Germany’s continual support, saying the new Government would be committed on the EU path and implementation of justice-related reforms.

Grubi noted that the country requires functional political harmony for the purpose of making proper decisions during its term, adding that the authorities would make efforts to uproot corruption once and for all.

In the capacity of a First Deputy PM and Minister for Political System and Community Relations, Grubi told Holstein he would be committed to good interethnic relations and social cohesion for all citizens of North Macedonia.

Interlocutors also exchanged opinions on other political developments in the country and the region, reads the press release.