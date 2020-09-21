0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Grubi-Bregu: Regional cooperation a chance for faster EU integration

First Deputy PM and Minister of Political System and Community Relations Artan Grubi and Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) Secretary General Majlinda Bregu agreed Monday that regional cooperation is of essential significance for the EU integration of countries in the area.

21 September 2020

Deputy PM Gruvi referred to developments in the country and the region, as well as enhancement of goodneighborly relations, shown by the agreements that North Macedonia has reached with Bulgaria and Greece, his Office said in a press release.

Bregu said RCC focuses on regional networking and the need to integrate economies in a single market, while supporting countries of Southeast Europe in the European integration process.

