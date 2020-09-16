Grubi, Bjornstad discuss development of Tetovo free economic zone

Skopje, 16 September 2020 (MIA) – First Deputy PM and Minister for Political System and Community Relations Artan Grubi met Wednesday with Arne Bjornstad, Special Representative for the Western Balkans of the Kingdom of Norway, thanking him for the Norwegian support to North Macedonia in the reform process, business and economy.

Grubi briefed Bjornstad that the Government has adopted an affirmative decision over the investment of Norwegian company NORMAK in the Tetovo-based free economic zone, his Office said in a press release.

In addition, the Government has also completed all formalities over the investment of company KIEL in the same zone, which is set to open over 300 jobs.

Interlocutors also discussed current political developments in North Macedonia and the region, with Bjornstad saluting the successful process of the country’s reforms in key areas, reads the press release.