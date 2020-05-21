Groupings result in new clusters in Tetovo region

Tetovo, 21 May 2020 (MIA) – Groupings and non-observance of measures have resulted in an increase of COVID-19 cases and creation of new clusters in the Tetovo region, said Naim Skenderi from the city’s Public Health Center on Thursday.

“Today we have 10 new cases in Tetovo and its surrounding. Most of them were in contact with infected persons but there are also new clusters. There are three new clusters on top of the existing 25. Tetovo and Bogovinje municipalities, including the surrounding villages, have the largest number of cases,” said Skenderi.

He said people should not relax and take measures into consideration because the virus is still here.

“The epidemiological situation in Tetovo and its surrounding is not good because citizens, unfortunately, do not observe the measures issued by the Ministry of Health and the Public Health Institute. We urge people to refrain from groupings, avoid family visits, wear masks and maintain social distancing,” said Skenderi.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Health, there are 161 infected persons in the Tetovo region and 15 deaths thus far.