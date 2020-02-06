0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Grlić-Radman: Hope EU talks with North Macedonia will open without any further delay

Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov met Thursday with Croatia's Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman, MIA's Zagreb correspondent reports.

Photo of Александар Видиновски, Словенија Александар Видиновски, Словенија 6 February 2020 18:14
Back to top button
Close
Close