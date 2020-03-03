0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPoliticsVideo statement

Grlić Radman-Dimitrov: Report is good sign that North Macedonia is moving in right direction

Croatia strongly supports the positive decision on opening accession negotiations with North Macedonia and we are continuously emphasizing it, talking to our EU partners, said Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlić Radman at joint press briefing with his host FM Nikola Dimitrov on Monday in Skopje.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 2 March 2020 19:49
Back to top button
Close
Close