Grlić-Radman: Croatia wants EU to open negotiations with Skopje, Tirana in March

Croatia primarily aims at securing support on the opening of EU negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania in March and holding a successful summit in Zagreb, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman said Monday after the "From Thessaloniki to Zagreb" conference in Thessaloniki.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 24 February 2020 17:35
