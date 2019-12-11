Greta Thunberg honoured by Time for making ‘moral clarion call’

Washington, 11 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The US weekly magazine Time on Wednesday named 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg its person of the year.

Thunberg began a global movement to draw attention to climate change by skipping school on Fridays.

Since starting her School Strike for Climate in August 2018 she has addressed heads of state at the United Nations, met the Pope, sparred with the US President Donald Trump and inspired 4 million people to join the global climate strike on September 20, the magazine noted.

Thunberg “has succeeded in creating a global attitudinal shift, transforming millions of vague, middle-of-the-night anxieties into a worldwide movement calling for urgent change,” Time said. “She has offered a moral clarion call to those who are willing to act, and hurled shame on those who are not.”

Thunberg becomes the youngest person ever chosen as person of the year. The editors of the magazine, who make the selection, have chosen young people before, but never a teenager.

“She has focused the world’s attention on environmental injustices that young indigenous activists have been protesting for years,” Time said. “Because of her, hundreds of thousands of teenage ‘Gretas,’ from Lebanon to Liberia, have skipped school to lead their peers in climate strikes around the world.”

Time magazine selects a person of the year annually. The individual or group of individuals is chosen for having had the most influence in the previous 12 months.