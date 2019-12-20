Greta Thunberg back at Swedish parliament for protest

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg was on Friday back outside parliament in Stockholm for her weekly protest after being away from Sweden for four and a half months.

“School strike week 70. Stockholm!” she tweeted, holding a hand-painted sign that read “school strike for climate.”

The 16-year-old earlier this week tweeted that she was back “Home!” in Stockholm, and posted an image of herself on the Stockholm waterfront with her family’s two dogs.

Thunberg, who was recently named Time magazine’s person of the year, began a global movement to draw attention to climate change by skipping school on Fridays.

She staged her first school strike in August 2018.

Thursday was the last day of term for most schools in the Swedish capital.

While away from Sweden, Thunberg has spoken at climate meetings from Switzerland to New York and most recently addressed the UN Climate Conference in Madrid and a rally in Turin, Italy.

She doesn’t fly for environmental reasons and completed two trans-Atlantic voyages.

From New York, where she spoke at a UN climate summit, Thunberg attended other engagements in Montreal, Canada, and then traveled across the US to Los Angeles.

Madrid took over as host city for the UN climate conference from Santiago, Chile, which was canceled due to unrest in the South American country.