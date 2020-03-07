Greek Premier Mitsotakis: The EU-Turkey migration deal is dead

Athens, 7 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The agreement the European Union struck with Turkey four years ago to curb the inflow of migrants is now dead, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said, blaming Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for its collapse.

“Let’s be honest, the agreement is dead,” Mitsotakis said in an interview with broadcaster CNN late Friday.

He said the deal fell through because Erdogan’s authorities instigated the present crisis on the Greek-Turkish borders by spurring on and even assisting migrants and refugees to leave and go to Europe.

Turkey stopped blocking migrants from the land and maritime border with Greece a week ago. Since then, beefed-up Greek security forces have clashed with people trying to cross the border and continue on to wealthy European countries every day, including Saturday.

“Turkey has the obligation to stop people from reaching the coastline … and whatever it can to contain the smugglers and prohibit people from illegally crossing into Greece,” Mitsotakis said.

“This is exactly what the agreement says, and Turkey has been doing the opposite: they have systematically assisted, both at land and at sea, people in their effort to cross into Greece,” he added.

A part of that is spreading fake news, he said, referring to a tweet by Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu that more than 142,000 migrants have already crossed into Greece.

The conservative leader, in power since July, stressed that he acknowledges the burden Turkey carries by hosting millions of Syrian refugees and that he has always supported assistance for that.

“But this is not going to happen in the situation of blackmail. Europe is not going to blackmailed over this problem,” he said.

Meanwhile, Turkish state broadcaster TRT and the German daily Die Welt said that Erdogan would travel to Brussels on Monday.

The goal is to discuss a reset of relations between the European Union and Turkey, Die Welt said quoting diplomatic sources in Brussels, and added that the European Council President Charles Michel initiated the meeting during his own visit to Ankara this week.

Tensions on the Greek-Turkish border meanwhile spread to the Aegean Sea. Athens media ran a video showing a Turkish coastguard ship manoeuvring dangerously near a Greek counterpart. The incident occurred on Friday morning, reports said.

The Greek islands, just a dozen kilometres off the Turkish coast, have been and remain one of the main gateways for migrants trying to reach Europe.

Since the latest crisis around migrants flared, Turkey has accused Greece of jeopardizing migrants’ lives and on Friday instructed its coastguard to stop all migrants from sailing toward Greece.

Ankara accused the Greeks of using excessive, even deadly force against migrants on the land border in the Evros region.

Athens came under fire from international and local human rights and aid organizations for its new, tough stance on migrants, including the one-month suspension of the asylum procedure.

In his interview, Mitsotakis again dismissed the accusations, pointing out that Greece has accepted “hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees.”

His country was only reacting to “provocation” and never used “any sort of excessive force,” he said. “We have every right to protect our sovereign borders.”