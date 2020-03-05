Greek prefectures under emergency coronavirus measures after 9th case confirmed

Athens, 5 March 2020 (ANA-MPA/MIA) – Schools, theaters and archaeological sites in the Greek prefectures of Achaia, Ilia and Zakynthos will shut down for 48 hours, from March 5 through March 6, Health Ministry authorities said on Wednesday night.

Following the 9th case of coronavirus in Greece confirmed earlier in the day and hospitalized in Rio, infectious disease specialist Sotiris Tsiodras announced on behalf of the ministry that the measures banned large gatherings of people, including at public and private schools of all levels, theaters, sports and art events, archaeological sites and museums.

The measures were recommended by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, and would be re-evaluated within the next two days.

Tsiodras reiterated the importance of the public’s awareness of basic protection tips and said the measures are meant “to limit to the extent possible the spread of the virus in our country and delay its spread.”

Greece’s ninth confirmed coronavirus patient is hospitalized with severe pneumonia in the negative pressure room of the University General Hospital at Rio, Peloponnese, in stable condition, it was reported on Wednesday evening.

The Greek patient returned to Greece after travelling to Israel and Egypt, authorities said.

He is not intubated, but is closely monitored, while health authorities are tracking down the patient’s contacts over the last few days in Patras and Amaliada, his place of origin.