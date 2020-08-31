Greek media outlets on North Macedonia’s new government

Athens, 31 August 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia’s parliament approved late on Sunday Zoran Zaev’s pro-Western government following early parliamentary polls held on July 15, Greek news agency ANA-MPA writes, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports Monday.

ANA-MPA says the lawmakers voted 62-51 in favor of the new government with 19 members, seven fewer than the previous cabinet.

“North Macedonia: Zaev’s government wins confidence”; “Parliament gives confidence to the government of Zoran Zaev”; “Skopje: Zaev secures confidence and forms government”; “Zoran Zaev’s government secures confidence vote”; “North Macedonia: Zaev’s government wins confidence vote in parliament”; “North Macedonia: Zaev’s government secures confidence vote – Albanian to be new foreign minister”, are some of the headlines in the online editions of the Greek media outlets, citing the news article released by the ANA-MPA news agency.

Focusing on Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ANA-MPA writes that new Foreign Minister is the outgoing Deputy PM in charge of European Affairs Bujar Osmani, who will be replaced by outgoing FM Nikola Dimitrov.

Presenting the government’s program, Zoran Zaev said that the focus will be given on the fight against corruption and the implementation of reforms, which are necessary for the country’s European path, as well as tackling pandemic’s health and economic consequences, ANA-MPA writes, adding that PM Zoran Zaev pledged “new government will respect and fully implement the three key agreements for the country: the Prespa Agreement, the Friendship Treaty with Bulgaria as well as the Ohrid Framework Agreement.”

We expect to continue good cooperation, always with a compass towards the European perspective for the countries in the region, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said during regular press briefing on Aug. 20 when asked by MIA’s Athens correspondent about Greece’s expectations from the new coalition government in North Macedonia which has already been formed.

“We expect to continue good cooperation, always with a compass towards the European perspective for the Western Balkan countries, including here North Macedonia, which is in the interest of the people of both countries and the wider region,” Petsas said.