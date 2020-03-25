Greek media on EU decision to open accession talks with North Macedonia, Albania

Athens, 25 March 2020 (MIA) – “EU opens door to North Macedonia and Albania,” “North Macedonia: Satisfaction with EU green light to open accession talks,” “EU greenlights membership talks for North Macedonia and Albania,” “First ‘yes’ for accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania,” “North Macedonia and Albania start EU talks,” “Foreign ministers said ‘yes’ for accession negotiations with North Macedonia” are some of the headlines in online editions of Greek media on Tuesday’s EU decision to launch entry talks with Skopje and Tirana, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.

The media in Greece mainly cited news from the Greek news agency ANA-MPA on both the decision and the reactions in our country, namely the press conference of Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

“EU foreign ministers agree to start accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania, Olivér Várhelyi, the European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, said after a video-conference of the General Affairs Council,” Euronews in Greek reported.

“Members of the European Council are expected to confirmed the decision during a summit that will be held in a videoconference format due to coronavirus outbreak on Thursday. Following the blockade of French President Emmanuel Macron, the European Commission changed the accession process, applying a more detailed assessment of countries in the accession process, which was something that eventually convinced France,” Ethnos newspaper writes.

“The government of North Macedonia has voiced its satisfaction with the decision of the EU foreign ministers to open accession negotiations with the country,” writes ANA-MPA.

Greece’s Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis following the teleconference meeting of the EU European Affairs Ministers, as MIA reported on Tuesday, said “It is an important day for the EU and decision to open the accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia reaffirms the strategic Thessaloniki Agenda of 2003.”

“This is a decisive step in the European perspective of both neighbouring countries – a step that safeguards Greece’s positions. At the same time, the EU is confirming in practice its decisive role in the Western Balkans region – a fact that constitutes a powerful political message. We congratulate the Croatian Presidency, which got this result under difficult conditions. It is an important day for the EU,” Varvitsiotis said.