Greece unveils aid package for vital tourism industry

Athens, 20 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Greece on Wednesday unveiled a new, 25-billion-euro (27.32-billion-dollar) package to support tourism and other industries battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis presented the measures, which include subsidies and tax breaks for tourism and catering businesses and a value-added tax cut on goods and services related to tourism.

“Fighting for each life carries a heavy economic impact. All over the world, the cost is already huge,” he said in an address to the nation.

For Greece, he said, the threat may have been even greater, as it was still recovering from a decade of a crippling financial crisis, bailouts and harsh reforms.

The recovery strongly hinges on the success of tourism, which generates around one-third of the Greek gross domestic product.

The tax breaks and cuts begin on June 1 and run until October 31. Greece will officially open the tourist season on June 15.

Further supporting tourism, Greece has been working on a framework allowing tourists from certain countries to arrive without having to go to quarantine.

Tourism Minister Charis Theocharis said that the list of free-entry countries would be announced within days. Among those expected to be on it are Balkan and Baltic countries, but also Germany.