Greece to open Evzoni border crossing with North Macedonia on July 1

Athens, 12 June 2020 (MIA) – Greece will open the land borders with North Macedonia and Albania on July 1, not June 15 as initially announced. Only a few border crossings will be operational, including Evzoni (Bogorodica) to North Macedonia, MIA reports from Athens.

“Regarding arrivals by land, restrictions for Albania and North Macedonia will be lifted on July 1, if everything goes well,” said Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis told Friday’s press conference.

The tourism season in Greece officially begins on Monday (June 15). The land borders with North Macedonia, Albania an Turkey will remain closed until July 1, with the exception of necessary official trips, while the border with Bulgaria will be open.

Regarding airlines, flights from North Macedonia and Albania will be allowed between June 15-30, but only for specific purposes not for tourists, and only to the Athens-based airport.

As of July 1, all tourists arriving in Greece will have to fill out a form – Passenger Load Factor – including data on their contacts in Greece. COVID-19 tests will be made by random selection, and possible positive cases will be sent to a 14-day hotel quarantine.