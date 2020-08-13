Greece to enforce new entry protocol at Evzoni border crossing starting Aug. 17

Skopje, 13 August 2020 (MIA) – The Evzoni border crossing will be open August 17 – 31 between 6 am and 10 pm only for entry of Greek citizens, third-country nationals with with regulated stay in Greece, EULEX diplomats and members of their families, people travelling for health or business reasons and have been issued a permit by the Greek Embassy, as well as freight drivers, the Interior Ministry said Thursday after receiving information from Evzoni border officers regarding the new entry protocol.

“In order to enter Greece, passengers must present negative PCR test results made within 72 hours prior to the entry,” read the Interior Ministry’s press release.

Greece also requires travellers to fill an online Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before entering the country.