Greece’s land borders remain closed until Sep. 15

Athens, 29 August 2020 (MIA) – Greece has extended the air, sea and land travel ban for third-country nationals until Sep. 15, 2020, MIA’s Athens correspondent reported Friday.

The prolongation of the measures is part of a series of restrictions that are also extended by two weeks, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias told reporters.

Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas told MIA’s correspondent at the regular press briefing that many of the measures that are in force will be extended including measures that relates to land borders.