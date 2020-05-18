Greece’s famed archaeological sites reopen as outbreak wanes

Athens, 18 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Greece on Monday further relaxed measures against the Covid-19 pandemic, opening more than 200 archaeological sites, including the Acropolis, to visitors two months after they were shut down.

Initially, only operations at open-air sites will resume, Greek President Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou said in a speech at the Acropolis in Athens.

The sites will be open 8 am to 8 pm for a limited number of visitors, with mandatory distancing measures in effect and barriers erected to separate the flow of those entering and exiting.

As of Monday travel is also allowed throughout continental Greece and to the island of Crete. Smaller islands will become gradually accessible in June.

The government next plans to allow open-air cinemas to open on June 1, museums on June 15 and art events on July 15, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said, the ANA-MPA news agency reported.

Greek public beaches reopened on Saturday with measures in place to minimize the risk of infection with the novel coronavirus.

Only 40 people per 1,000 square metres are allowed and beachgoers must keep a distance of at least 4 metres. Beach bars may sell only packaged food and no alcohol.

While the so-called wild beaches were open to people earlier, the more than 500 organized beaches were originally scheduled to reopen on July 1. The step was moved forward amid a heatwave.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government is working hard to open the country ahead of the all-important summer tourist season. It was also among the fastest to react with restrictions as the epidemic began, keeping the crisis manageable.

Tourism and related industries account for around one-third of the Greek economy, which is still shaky after a crippling financial crisis and a decade of bailouts and harsh reforms.