Greece opens for tourists on July 1, official says

Athens, 6 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Greece will reopen for tourists in July, a top government official told the country’s lawmakers on Wednesday.

“We will open for tourism on July 1,” Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis said in parliament. The details of how to kick-start the tourism industry, including financial support, will be forged by May 15, he added.

That echoed remarks conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made in an interview with CNN on Monday, in which he said that protocols for safe travelling must be in place beforehand.

The tourism industry is the largest contributor to the Greek economy, generating up to 30 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

The Covid-19 pandemic has sent hotel owners, tourist agency operators, restaurants and other related businesses into panic, with up to one-third fearing bankruptcy.

Officials have estimated the losses due to the pandemic at up to 22 billion euros (23.8 billion dollars), with 45,000 jobs already lost.