Greece: No official decision on extension of flight ban

Athens, 26 June 2020 (MIA) – Greece hasn’t reached an official decision on extending the ban for flights from nine countries, including North Macedonia, after July 1, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.

Proto Thema’s online edition on Friday published an unsigned article, citing its own sources, in which it says that the ban for flights from and to Greece involving North Macedonia, Great Britain, Sweden, United States, Russia, Israel, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia would be extended after July 1 as a result of the epidemiological situation in these countries. Although lacking official confirmation, the news was widely reported in Greece.

New measures are adopted and existing ones are expanded after being approved by the ministers and the Greek Civil Aviation Authority is in charge of approving or banning flights.

MIA has learned that no official decision has been made so far neither by the competent ministries nor by the Civil Aviation Authority on extending the flight ban, which ends on June 30.

Greece coordinates all decisions with the EU.

All land borders are expected to be reopened on July 1.

Asked by MIA at a press briefing, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Greece would stick to the initial plan to open land borders on July 1, adding that the epidemiological situation in all countries was being followed closely.