Greece: No new decision on land borders

Athens, 11 August 2020 (MIA) – Greece hasn’t reached a new decision involving land borders and the ban is still in place for third-country nationals as well as temporary restrictions of all air, railway and land connections with the neighboring countries, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.

Announcing a series of new emergency measures yesterday, deputy government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said that as of August 17 travellers entering Greece via land borders, including Greeks and those with residence permit, will have to present a negative COVID-19 test.

Greece has taken new measures to tighten restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid a surge of cases, ordering bars to close by midnight in several regions and islands, including Mykonos, Paros, Santorini, Rhodes, Kos, and Zakynthos and all events that require the audience to stand – including concerts and performances – to be suspended.