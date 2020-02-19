0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Greece more optimistic now France is more open for compromise: spokesman

It's a positive thing that the conference is held in times when France, who's been a strong opponent, is now more open for compromise. We've always been more reserved, but now we are more optimistic, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Wednesday.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 19 February 2020 15:49
