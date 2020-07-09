Greece in constant contact with authorities from Balkan countries: spokesman

Athens, 9 July 2020 (MIA) – Unfortunately, there’s has been an uptick in cororavirus cases in the region and we are in constant communication with the authorities in the Balkan countries to share technical assistance and views, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

At a press briefing on Thursday, he was asked by MIA’s reporter in Athens whether there was a possibility for Greece to open its land borders for the nationals of its neighboring countries after July 15.

“We closely follow the situation of confirmed cases in all Balkan countries. Unfortunately, there has been an uptick and it is drastically rising, which has forced us to be careful,” Petsas stated.

He said that in the beginning, the government’s decision to open only the Promahonas border for tourists was criticized. “Any other decision would have caused a lot of problems for Greece considering how many tourists have tested positive for the new coronavirus.”

31,169 tests were conducted for visitors entering Greece from July 1 to July 6. Petsas said only 100 tourists (0.3%) tested positive.

“Imported cases are considered a risk, however they are not a threat. The threat lies in the people of Greece who are very relaxed. It’s crystal clear all around us in all aspect of economic and social activity and it is up to us to stop it,” the spokesman told the press briefing.