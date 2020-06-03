Greece hasn’t introduced additional entry bans for Macedonian nationals

Athens, 3 June 2020 (MIA) – Greece hasn’t imposed any new or additional bans for Macedonian nationals to enter the country in addition to the existing decisions, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.

Under a May 14 decision, Greece until June 15 bans the entry of nationals from third countries. In line with the guidelines of the Civil Aviation Authority, a temporary ban is in force until June 14 at midnight for flights from and to Greece that covers seven countries, including North Macedonia.

Also, 29 countries, including North Macedonia, are on the list of the Greek Ministry of Tourism whose nationals are not allowed to travel to Greece until June 15.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Greece will open its land borders on June 15.

All of these decisions have been already published and available to the public, MIA’s correspondent reports.

On Wednesday, North Macedonia’s Foreign Ministry on Twitter wrote that media reports, alleging that Greece until July 1 bans the entry of residents of Tetovo, Chair, Saraj, Butel, Arachinovo, Lipkovi, Kumanovi, Tearce, Studenichani and Shuto Orizari, is fake news.

The Greek Foreign Ministry hasn’t issued a statement regarding Macedonian nationals entering the country.