Greece extends travel ban for third-country nationals until Sep. 15

Athens, 1 September 2020 (MIA) – Greece has extended the air, sea and land travel ban for third-country nationals until Sep. 15, 2020, MIA’s Athens correspondent reported.

Greece’s decision on temporary restriction of entering the country for all third-country nationals which expires on August 31, now is extended until Sep. 15. Ministers of Civil Protection, Health and Interior adopted the decision, which has been published in the Official Gazette of Greece.

The prolongation of the measures is part of a series of restrictions that are also extended by two weeks, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias told reporters on Friday (Aug. 28).

Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas told MIA’s correspondent at the regular press briefing on Aug. 27 that many of the measures that are in force will be extended including measures that relates to land borders.

The decision does not apply to nationals of EU member-states and of Schengen Agreement, as well as nationals of Australia, Georgia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the United Arab Emirates.

The restriction of the present decision does not include medical and nursing staff, long-term residents in EU or Schengen Agreement member-states, members of government missions, members of diplomatic or consular authorities and missions, lorry drivers, which are entering for the transportation of commodities as well as the essential personnel for the transport and passengers in transit, students, people providing service to the elderly and people with disabilities, and seasonal agricultural workers.