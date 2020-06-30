Greece extends entry ban for Macedonian nationals in line with EU recommendation

Athens, 30 June 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia is not on the list of countries for which Greece will allow entry as of July 1, considering it follows the EU recommendation regarding the list of third countries, MIA reports from Athens.

“While following the European recommendation, Greece enlarges the options for entry in the country for nationals of the following third countries: Algeria, Australia, Georgia, Japan, Canada, Morocco, Montenegro, New Zealand, South Korea, Rwanda, Serbia, Uruguay, Thailand, Tunisia, China (subject to confirmation of reciprocity),” said Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas.

With regards to land borders, crossings with North Macedonia, Albania and Turkey are allowed for healthcare professionals, health researchers, and elderly care professionals; frontier workers; seasonal workers in agriculture; transport personnel; diplomats, staff of international organisations and people invited by international

organisations whose physical presence is required for the well-functioning of these organisations, military personnel and humanitarian aid workers and civil protection personnel in the exercise of their functions; passengers in transit; passengers travelling for imperative family reasons; seafarers; persons in need of international protection or for other humanitarian reasons; third-country nationals travelling for the purpose of study; highly qualified third-country workers if their employment is necessary from an economic perspective and the work cannot be postponed or performed abroad.

The list of third countries is also valid for international flights from airports across Greece.