Athens, 31 July 2020 (MIA) – Greece has extended the air, sea and land travel ban with North Macedonia, Albania and Turkey until August 15, 2020, Greek Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias said Friday, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.

Greece’s decision of July 15 on temporary restriction to all air, railway and land travel with North Macedonia, Albania and Turkey expired on Friday, and is now extended for another 15 days.