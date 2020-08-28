Greece again rescues migrants in trouble in the Aegean

Greek authorities rescued dozens of migrants from a vessel in distress in the eastern Aegean for the second time this week, a coastguard officer told dpa.

There were 55 people on the vessel which had to be towed to safety, the officer said.

Someone on deck had raised the alarm by calling 112, the European emergency number.

Two days earlier, the coastguard and passing ships rescued 96 people from the sea after their boat sank in the same area. Two of the migrants on board went missing.

Together with the officially closed Balkan route, Greece has been the main gateway for migrants attempting to reach Europe from Turkey since 2015.

Though all borders along the way are heavily guarded against trespassing, people continue trying to sneak through, frequently paying smugglers to transport them.