Greater VAT return to stimulate domestic product consumption

Skopje, 13 June 2020 (MIA) – The Government has adopted a decree on Friday to stimulate purchase of domestic products towards revitalizing the Macedonian economy.

Citizens who buy domestic products will now get 20% VAT return when scanning their fiscal receipts within the MyVAT project, instead of 15%.

“By promoting the consumption of domestic products and services, we’re helping employees in production facilities, caterers, craftspeople…our friends, neighbors and all fellow citizens who truly need our support now,” Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said.

“Support for domestic companies is pivotal, especially now when all countries are providing support to national production and services,” Angelovska added.

As regards foreign products, in line with the decree VAT return will now be 10% instead of 15%, which is again aimed at stimulating purchase of domestic products.

Over 290,000 people are taking part in the MyVAT project, thus contributing in the fight against grey economy. The latest amendments will make it possible for people to also join in the support for domestic economy, domestic companies, and help workers retain their jobs, the Finance Ministry said.