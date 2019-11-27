Gray economy still biggest problem for businesspeople

Skopje, 27 November 2019 (MIA) – The gray economy still presents a problem for the business sector, which is demanding that the state stop tolerating people who don’t pay taxes.

The Public Revenue Office, which today celebrated its 25th anniversary, said they were doing audits and expecting their efforts to reduce the unfair competition.

According to Chambers of Commerce president Danela Arsovska, this unfair competition disrupts the market economy, so the system has to stop tolerating tax evaders.

“The gray economy is the biggest pain we have,” Arsovska said at the celebration of the PRO’s 25th anniversary. “It only adds to all this insecurity and instability due to our country’s political turbulence and the upcoming early election. And we keep urging all decision-makers in our society to fight against it.”

PRO director Sanja Lukarevska said while audits were ongoing, the My VAT app has also helped reduce the gray economy a little.

“We’d like to build a partnership with our taxpayers,” Lukarevska said, “and to remove this symbol that ‘decorated’ us as a repressive body.

“We’re trying to be partners. We expect to follow current world trends, so with everything we do, we hope to contribute to reducing the gray economy.”

The Economic Chamber of North-West Macedonia is also in favor of reducing the gray economy.

“As [part of] the business sector,” Economic Chamber of North-West Macedonia’s president Nebi Hoxha said, “we have always been in favor of reducing the gray economy.

“In this regard, the tax should be flat and aimed at suppressing the gray economy.”

According to Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi, the PRO has implemented radical reforms, and the business sector has already started seeing it as a partner, and not as a tool the government can use for its own interests.

“We’ve shown this,” Minister Bekteshi said, “both through our new measures and through the excellent cooperation with government agencies so we can help the private sector generate economic growth.” mr/