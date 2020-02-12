Grabar-Kitarovic invites Slovenia to resume talks with Croatia

Zagreb, 12 February 2020 (Hina/MIA) – Outgoing Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic on Wednesday called for resuming Croatia-Slovenia talks in order to reach a bilateral solution to all outstanding issues.

She met with Slovenian President Borut Pahor in Ljubljana for an informal lunch on her last foreign visit as president.

“I call upon the Slovenian government to continue the dialogue with Croatian institutions in order to reach a bilateral solution to all open issues,” Grabar-Kitarovic said.

She added that despite differing views on those issues, it did not mean the two countries should stop talking, but rather the opposite.

At the end of January, the Court of Justice of the European Union said it had no jurisdiction over Slovenia’s suit against Croatia over an alleged breach of European law by failure to implement a border arbitration award.

The court’s decision cannot be appealed, and Croatia’s government and opposition have again invited Slovenia to bilateral negotiations.

Pahor thanked Grabar-Kitarovic for having been “a bridge for maintaining dialogue” between the two countries after the Croatian parliament pulled out of the arbitration in July 2015.

“It’s an honor that the president of a neighboring and friendly country chose Slovenia for her last visit,” he said, to which she replied that “Slovenia was the logical choice.”

She said the friendship and what connects Croatia and Slovenia “surpass the outstanding issues between the two states” and that she “will always invest in this friendship.”